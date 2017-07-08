Coast Guard: six rescued from disabled vessel near Sand Island

YORKTOWN, Va. - Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown unveils its new response boat at the Boat Forces Center Thursday, March 5 2009 (Photo: United States Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Henise, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old woman and rescued five others from a disabled vessel near Sand Island, Mississippi Saturday night.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Alabama, received information around 6 p.m. that the woman was going in and out of consciousness aboard a disabled vessel.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Pascagoula was dispatched to assist the people. Six people were transported to Station Pascagoula.

The owner of the vessel remained aboard and towed the boat to Bayou Casotte, Mississippi.

