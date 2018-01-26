Some of the bills were double or triple the normal amounts or higher.

New Orleans resident Linda Perrier is wondering how she's going to pay her Entergy bill after seeing it skyrocket. And, many people have the same concerns. A lot of people voiced their frustrations on social media and they have similar stories.

"It's triple what it usually is," said Evan Trapani, Entergy customer. "This month, it's really high. It's $468 and it's usually about $150.

Ann Jones says her mom's Entergy bill also went up.

"Opposed to my mom's bill normally being $140 or $160, $429. That's crazy, right," said Ann.

One customer showed us his bill and it was more than $1,000. Residents say they may have used more energy during the deep freeze this month but not double or triple.

"If it ain't this with New Orleans, it's that with New Orleans it's always something," said Linda Perrier, who is on a fixed income.

Another resident, Katrina Smith, says she logged out of her account when she saw her bill because she thought it was wrong.

Entergy officials say you can call them and they'll review your bill personally but, so far, out of the cases they've looked at, everything seems to be accurate.

"What they see on their bills is a reflection of what they used because of the cold temperatures," said Toni Green-Brown, manager of public affairs for Entergy. "We've had just really abnormally cold weather for New Orleans; we have had a true winter."

And, it seems, people could be paying for this winter for a while.

"It's really hard down in New Orleans. People are struggling and they don't realize that people are really struggling," said Linda.

If you want Entergy to review your bill, you can call them at (800) 368.3749. You can also review information online at entergy.com.

Need bill assistance? Click here. (http://www.unitedwaysela.org/findhelp)

