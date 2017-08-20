Comedian Jerry Lewis dead at 91

The Associated Press has confirmed comedian Jerry Lewis has died. He was 91 years old.
According to USA Today, Lewis was hospitalized in June for a urinary tract infection in Las Vegas.
Lewis has dealt with a variety of health issues in the past, including hospitalizations in 2012 for his blood sugar and in 2011 for being overly tired.
This story is developing. Check WWLTV.com for the latest updates.
