Comedian Jerry Lewis dead at 91

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: Entertainer Jerry Lewis smiles as he speaks at the Luxor Hotel and Casino benefiting pediatric cancer research and treatment on September 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

The Associated Press has confirmed comedian Jerry Lewis has died. He was 91 years old.

According to USA Today, Lewis was hospitalized in June for a urinary tract infection in Las Vegas.

Lewis has dealt with a variety of health issues in the past, including hospitalizations in 2012 for his blood sugar and in 2011 for being overly tired.

This story is developing. Check WWLTV.com for the latest updates.

© 2017 WWL-TV