Community reacts to upgraded charges in Joe McKnight shooter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fire at Flaming Torch investigated as possible arson
-
Report: Mother of 5 shot and killed
-
Clydesdales featured in Budweiser commercial from Pearl River
-
Some think 'Color Run' is a scam
-
Daughter of sheriff charged with DWI
-
Two men killed outside Edna Karr basketball game
-
Family of teenager shot outside Karr speaks out
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
Coach O proud of his first recruiting class as LSU HC
-
Task force rescues nearly a dozen women from Human Trafficking in NOLA
More Stories
-
Video shows chaos that led to sexual battery at…Feb. 2, 2017, 9:46 p.m.
-
Karr High recognizes academic achievementFeb. 2, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
-
NOPD: man shot in TremeFeb. 2, 2017, 8:52 p.m.