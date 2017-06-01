Computer glitch shortchanges cops, firefighters on pay day

State Capitol (courtesy Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Law-enforcement officers, firefighters and some prosecutors across Louisiana saw smaller paychecks Thursday morning after a technical glitch delayed a monthly supplemental payment from the state.

Attempts to contact officials with the Office of Municipal Fire and Police Supplemental Pay were unsuccessful, but a recorded message on the phone number for the office said the delay was due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

An email sent to New Orleans police officers early Thursday morning said the pay should post “by today or no later than tomorrow.”

Most state supplemental payments are $500 and are deposited the first of each month.

“We have confirmed with the bank that payments have been processed,” according to an email from the Office of Municipal Fire and Police Supplemental Pay obtained by Eyewitness News. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Possible inconveniences are what concerned Nick Felton, the president of the New Orleans firefighters’ union.

“For a lot of guys making $10 an hour, it’s a lot of money,” Felton said.

But, he acknowledged, the work to correct the error is well underway.

“They are aggressively working to address it,” Felton said. “We’re here (in Baton Rouge) looking over their shoulder.”

