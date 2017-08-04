Confused about when to stop for school buses?

As school starts, some people need a reminder about when to stop for school buses.

A graphic from Louisiana State Police and the state Department of Transportation and Development explains, and it comes down to how many lanes are on the road and if there is a divide.

Two lanes: vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop when the bus' red lights are flashing.

Three lanes: When the highway has a center turning lane with one travel lane on each side, vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop when the bus' red lights are flashing.

Four lanes: Vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop when the bus' red lights are flashing.

Divided highway: When the highway has a grass median or other physical barrier, only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus is required to stop when the bus' red lights are flashing. Oncoming traffic should proceed with caution.

Divided highway with a center turning lane: When the highway has a center turning lawn with two travel lanes on each side, only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus is required to stop when the bus' red lights are flashing. Oncoming traffic should proceed with caution.

