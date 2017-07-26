Steve Scalise discharged from hospital, starts intensive rehabilitation

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to the media after a meeting at Trump Tower on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Wednesday, six weeks after he was shot.

In a message posted on the congressman’s Twitter account, MedStar Washington Hospital said Scalise “has made excellent progress in his recovery” and will start intensive inpatient rehabilitation.

“He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation,” the hospital statement says.

Scalise was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice on June 14. He was readmitted to the intensive care unit earlier this month due to "new concerns for infection."

