WWL
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Steve Scalise discharged from hospital, starts intensive rehabilitation

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 11:06 AM. CDT July 26, 2017

WASHINGTON D.C. - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Wednesday, six weeks after he was shot.

In a message posted on the congressman’s Twitter account, MedStar Washington Hospital said Scalise “has made excellent progress in his recovery” and will start intensive inpatient rehabilitation.

“He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation,” the hospital statement says.

Scalise was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice on June 14. He was readmitted to the intensive care unit earlier this month due to "new concerns for infection."

 

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories