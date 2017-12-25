WWL
Close

Win a trip for 2 to the Grammys in NYC!

WWLTV 8:30 AM. CST December 25, 2017

One lucky winner will receive a trip for two to the 60th Annual GRAMMY® Awards in New York City January 28, 2018.

Prize includes round-trip coach air transportation to/from New York City from New Orleans International Airport, two nights first class double-occupancy accommodations at InterContinental Hotel New York Times Square, two tickets to the official GRAMMY® After Party, and some spending money for your trip!  Click below and enter for your chance to win!

Click here to enter

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories