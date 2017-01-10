Win tickets to the 2017 GRAMMYS!

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Adele, winner of six GRAMMYs, poses in the press room at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, 2012 Getty Images)

Enter now for a chance to win a trip for two to the 59th Annual GRAMMY® Awards in Los Angeles February 12, 2017.

The Grand Prize includes round-trip coach air transportation to Los Angeles from New Orleans International Airport, two night’s first class double-occupancy accommodations at The Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Los Angeles, twq Bronze level category tickets to the GRAMMY® Awards on February 12, 2017, two tickets to the official GRAMMY® After Party, admission for two to the GRAMMY® Museum and $300 in spending money in the form of a gift card for airport transfers or wherever card is accepted.

The winner will be notified on or about January 23, 2017 at the phone number and email address provided on winner’s entry form.

Tap here to visit the official entry page: on.wwltv.com/GRAMMYS



Deadline to enter to win is midnight January 22, 2017.

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WWL-TV’s 2017 Trip to the GRAMMY® Awards Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Louisiana and Mississippi who are 21 years or older at the time of entry and who reside in the WWL-TV viewing area (as defined by its Nielsen DMA) that includes Pearl River and Hancock counties in Mississippi and the following parishes in Louisiana – Washington, Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, St. John the Baptist, St. James, St. Charles, Orleans, St. Bernard, Jefferson, Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Plaquemines. Employees and contractors of WWL-TV(“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., CBS Corporation, The 59th GRAMMY® Awards, The Recording Academy, The Grammy Foundation, MusiCares, The Courtyard Marriott in Los Angeles Hotel, RPMC, Aptivada, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

2. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 8 am (CT) on January 9, 2017 and end at 11:59 pm (CT) on January 22, 2017. Enter by visiting WWL-TV’s Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/WWLTV), completing all of the required information (name, address, and email address), and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then enter by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. One (1) entry per person on Facebook; Ten (10) bonus entries for each Facebook friend who enters; ten (10) bonus entries for downloading the WWL-TV Eye on Carnival Parade Tracker! App. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

3. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection. On January 23, 2017 one (1) Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds. One (1) Winner will receive a trip for two (2) to the 59th Annual GRAMMY® Awards in Los Angeles February 12, 2017. Prize includes round-trip coach air transportation to/from Los Angeles from New Orleans International Airport, two (2) night’s first class double-occupancy accommodations at The Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Los Angeles; two(2) Bronze level category tickets to the GRAMMY® Awards on February 12, 2017; two (2) tickets to the official GRAMMY® After Party; admission for two (2) to the GRAMMY® Museum; and $300 in spending money in the form of a gift card for airport transfers or wherever card is accepted and Breakfast daily. ARV: $4,668.00

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winner will be notified on or about January 23, 2017 at thephone number and email address provided on winner’s entry form. Sponsor will call during regular business hours and will leave no messages. Failure to reach Winner by phone after three (3) attempts, or failure of winner to respond to email notification within 24 hours, or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner must personally visit WWL-TV’s offices at 1024 N. Rampart St., New Orleans, LA70116 within three (3) days of notification during regular business hours (9:00 a.m. (C.T.) and 5:00 p.m. (C.T.) weekdays. A Valid photo identification will be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Additionally, Winner’s guest must sign a Travel Companion Release. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised bya virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, TEGNA Inc., RPMC and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of RPMC, or The GRAMMY® Awards, including, but not limited to, substitutions, scheduling delays or cancellations.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor. WWL-TV’s Trip to the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards Sweepstakes is sponsored by WWL-TV. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available afterJanuary 27, 2017) or a copy of these Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WWL-TV’s Trip to the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards Sweepstakes, 1024 N Rampart New Orleans, LA 70116. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Nadia Phillips at nphillips@wwltv.com, or 504-529-6362.