Controversy continues with talks of NFL policy change

The controversy over protests in the NFL is gaining new steam.

Vice President Mike Pence renewed interest in the debate by walking out of a Colts game over the weekend. Now the NFL is looking into a policy change.

It seems everyone has an opinion on the issue.

NFL owners say players should protest on their own time. NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart said owners will discuss the issue next week during the fall meeting, looking at a possible policy change that would force players to stand or face consequences.

A letter from Roger Goodell to NFL owners sent today said, “The current dispute over the National Anthem is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game.”

However, the Louisiana Brach of the ACLU says forcing Americans to stand would be eroding the basic principals of the country.

“To say that people should blindly show allegiance to something they want to protest is to fundamentally misunderstand the purpose of the United States government,” Majorie Esman of ACLU Louisiana, said.

Jacob Fussell is training to serve our country as an Air Force cadet. While he does not agree with the NFL protests he is prepared to fight for their rights to kneel.

“I personally would never do that. I'm in the Air Force right now and to me it's kinda like a slap in the face, but it's also their freedom of speech which we protect in the military,” Fussell said.

Fussell said that he does not agree with policies that could tread on that right either.

“I don't think they should force anyone to do anything,” he said.

Some people say there is a time and place for everything.

“They're getting paid for a game. They shouldn't be wasting people's time,” resident Audrey Strength said.

“I think people have a right to protest that's what makes America great,” resident John Retzlaff said.

The Louisiana branch of the ACLU says although they think it is dangerous, private employers are allowed to set worker demands.

