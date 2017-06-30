Coroner identifies passenger, gives new details in deadly police chase

NEW ORLEANS – The passenger who died in a wreck after a 7-mile chase through the city has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner.



Brandon Harold, 25, died in the wreck from injuries he sustained in the Wednesday afternoon crash.



Dr. Jeffrey Rouse said 2-year-old Ivory Washington died of multiple blunt force injuries.



Kenneth Davis, Ivory’s father, had minor cuts and injuries from the wreck, Rouse said, and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.



Davis was the driver of the car that fled a traffic stop at Canal and Rampart streets.

© 2017 WWL-TV