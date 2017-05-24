GRETNA – The manner of death of a man who died earlier this year while in the custody of Gretna police remains “undetermined,” according to the Jefferson Parish coroner, and the man’s family says it is “appalled” by that finding.



The death of 27-year-old Kendole Joseph “is classified as undetermined due to contributing roles of the natural disease process (psychosis) and the ingestion of Benadryl,” Jefferson Parish coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich said Wednesday in a prepared statement.

A coroner will often try to rule whether a death happened in one of four manners: natural causes, suicide, accident or homicide.

“I am deeply appalled by the insulting results of the autopsy released by the coroner’s office,” activist Ja’Mal Green said in a statement released on behalf of the family, who had hoped it would be ruled a homicide.



Joseph was hit by a stun gun twice in the back when Gretna police took him into custody Feb. 7, according to the coroner’s office.



Relatives have told The New Orleans Advocate his arrest followed a long mental health “episode” during which time Joseph’s mother called the police.



“I called them and told them my son is paranoid schizophrenic,” Debra Guillory told WWL-TV in April. She added that she was afraid her son, who was at a Save-A-Dollar store near Manhattan Boulevard, might get hurt crossing the street.



When Joseph’s family arrived at the hospital, they said he had black eyes and a swollen lip. Joseph died two days later.



Joseph’s family has asked for video from the store where he was arrested, but the Gretna Police Department has refused. They claim police beat him and have tried to cover up those actions.



“We have all seen the gruesome picture of Kendole,” Green’s statement continued, “and to conclude that the brutal beating he suffered at the hands of the Gretna Police Department played no role in his death is irresponsible and screams of a cover-up.”



Green also said the family, who announced they were filing a federal lawsuit against the Gretna Police Department, want a proper investigation.



The family is also planning a march and protest to demand the release of video from Joseph’s arrest. They did not immediately provide details about that protest.



Gretna police have not responded to a request for comment.

