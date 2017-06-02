Couple accused of smuggling pills into Lafourche transitional work facily

IMAGE: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWL)

HOUMA, La. – Deputies in Lafourche Parish say a transitional work program inmate and his girlfriend have been arrested after smuggling contraband into the facility to sell.

Mitchell Carrere, 30, was booked with possession with intent to distribute suboxone and taking contraband into a penal institution. His girlfriend, Katie Billiot, 29, was booked with distribution of suboxone and taking contraband into a penal institution.

Both were booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center. Billiot was released Thursday after posting $15,000 bond.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, supervisors with the Transitional Work Program learned that Carrere was allegedly selling suboxone strips to other inmates. He was allegedly receiving deliveries from Billiot who was obtaining the drugs by prescription.

Investigators say Billiot dropped the contraband in a trash receptacle at the station during visitation. Carrere, who was assigned to in-house janitorial duties, would then retrieve the drugs from the garbage.

Deputies say security video captured Billiot throwing the suboxone strips into the trash. During questioning, Carrere admitted to selling the drugs at the facility.

