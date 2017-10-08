Couple gets married day early as Nate approached

Residents in New Orleans said they were happy Nate did not really impact the city, especially one couple who said they were going to get married rain or shine.

The French Quarter was back to its busy self on Sunday.

In some places, signs were still up reminding people of Saturday’s 7 p.m. curfew.

"I understand they have to do that when they have to make that call, but it's kinda overkill,” musician John Fohl said.

While the wind and rain did not stop some from letting the good times roll, there was no doubt that Sunday’s blue skies brought the party back outside for all.

“We woke up and it was a beautiful day. You know we're lucky and I don't think it should be taken for granted,” Aaron Walker, local musician, said.

One couple, Meghan and Ben, were supposed to tie the knot on Saturday.

“So we had planned our wedding for months. Our family was coming in town from all over the country,” Meghan Goldbeck said.

However, with Nate crashing their party they changed plans.

“We're at our house going to our rehearsal dinner,” Goldbeck said.

"I said you know what I spent money on the tuxes, you spent money on the dress, I said grab your dress and we'll grab the tuxes I said lets do it tonight,” Ben Chambers said.

So while the storm was not a big deal for many in New Orleans, for some it was a storm they will never forget.

"I mean we have a story to tell for the rest of our lives," Chambers said.

© 2017 WWL-TV