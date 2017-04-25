Court finds prosecutorial misconduct in case against St. James official

Photo courtesy The Advocate

A five-count criminal indictment against the St. James Parish director of operations was thrown out Tuesday as a state judge ruled prosecutors engaged in their own misconduct.

Judge Jessie LeBlanc dismissed charges against Blaise Gravois for failing to collect $26,000 for a gas line the parish installed at a private business near Convent. Judge LeBlanc found that the business, Milennium Galvanizing, tried to pay an invoice from the parish dated Sept. 1, 2016, but didn’t because Parish Attorney Bruce Mohon told it not to.

It turns out Mohon is also an assistant District Attorney, working in the same prosecutors’ office that indicted Gravois.

In addition to telling Milennium not to pay the bill, Mohon advised the parish council chairman, Alvin St. Pierre, that the council should not accept any payment for the gas line. St. Pierre testified in court that he contacted all of his fellow council members privately by phone, and they agreed not to accept payment for the gas line, even though the judge advised him that violates the state’s open meetings law.

LeBlanc said in her ruling that “the District Attorney's Office… breached its duty to stand as a representative of the people" and "thwarted fairness in the search for truth."

In addition to the gas line for Milennium, Gravois was also charged with using his public office to perform work on private property, such as shoring up a drainage canal or removing blighted property. But LeBlanc found there was no evidence that Gravois benefited personally from any of the work and, in fact, the parish has been doing similar work on private property for decades before Gravois took office, including for Mohon and for the lead prosecutor in the case, Chuck Long.

The judge said Gravois was not given proper notice that continuing those longstanding practices would constitute a crime and dismissed those charges as well.



