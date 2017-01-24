Coyote found at Dat Dog euthanized

NEW ORLEANS – The president of Dat Dog said Monday a coyote who wandered into the popular Marigny restaurant two days before has been euthanized.

According to a Facebook post, Bill DiPaola said the animal was ordered to be put to sleep by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

"Dat Dog is an animal-friendly, animal-loving company," DiPaola said. "When our coyote friend visited our Frenchmen location, we did everything in our power to have it released back into the wild or taken to safety. I am very disappointed to hear that was not the case."

DiPaola said the restaurant will be hosting a donation event with the Louisiana Wildlife Federation at the store the coyote wandered into.

"It will be centered around legislation, rule-making and habitat conservation so that we can all learn more about the vital role that our wildlife and environment play in our present and future Louisiana," the statement said.

The coyote was captured by a trapper Sunday, but by Monday afternoon, no one had come to claim the animal. WWL-TV received word Monday evening a wildlife rehabilitor was coming to get the coyote, and it is unclear exactly why the animal had to be put down.

