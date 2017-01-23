Coyote wanders into Dat Dog on Frenchmen Street

NEW ORLEANS – A popular Marigny restaurant got an unexpected customer Sunday.

A coyote walked into Dat Dog. It sounds like the beginning of a joke and although funny, it’s also completely true.

"We thought it was a dog at first but it became very clear that it was a wild coyote,” Dat Dog Marketing Director Victoria VerHagen said.

The animal wandered upstairs and tried unsuccessfully to make friends with customers.

"We wanted to make sure everyone was safe, we contained it on the balcony, surrounded by chairs,” VerHagen said.

Maybe because she wasn't a paying customer, or maybe because she was a wild animal, employees called a trapper to remove her.

"I kind of thought it was a joke,” Trapper John Schmidt said. “I got there and sure enough there was a coyote locked on the balcony."

Luckily the coyote cooperated.

"Typical of a coyote when trapped they either attack you or sit perfectly still and try to let their camouflage work and that's what she did,” Schmidt said.

Although she didn't get any hot dogs she did get a free ride to St. Rose.

"I could give it to them but other than that it can't be released,” Schmidt said.

If the coyote was not claimed, state law requires the animal be put down. However, a Dat Dog spokesperson said a wildlife rehabilitator from Benson will pick the coyote up Monday night.

(© 2017 WWL)