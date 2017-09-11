Crane for Dallas Robert E. Lee statue removal involved in deadly crash

DALLAS, Texas -- The crane scheduled to aid in the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in Dallas was involved in a fatal accident Sunday evening.

The crane was en route from the Houston area when it was involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler at Interstate 45 and Linfield Road in Dallas at about 8:15 p.m.

The driver of the 18-wheeler died, and the driver of the crane was not injured, according to Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax.

“The crane was turning westbound on Linfield Road, coming off SM Wright Freeway. It was involved in an incident. It had a green light and the semi-truck came through the green light and collided with the crane,” Broadnax said.

Prep work for the removal of the controversial statue has continued at Robert E. Lee Park in Oak Lawn since a brief court hearing last Thursday dissolved a temporary restraining order clearing the process to go forward.

Broadnax did not speculate on how the crane accident would impact the timeline for the monument's removal.

© 2017 WFAA-TV