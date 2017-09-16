Crash leaves 19-year-old Houma man dead

NEW ORLEANS - An early morning crash Saturday has taken the life of a 19-year-old man from Houma.

Louisiana State Police said Cobie Dupre was involved in a single-vehicle wreck around 5:30. The crash happened on LA 182, where troopers said Dupre ran off LA 182 near the Mandalay Bridge.

Dupre's 2007 GMC Sierra truck reportedly hit several trees and overturned. Troopers said Dupre was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene of the wreck.

State police added that impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but standard toxicology tests are pending.

