Credit card data stolen from several La. Chipotle restaurant's

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- Customers' credit card information was stolen from several Chipotle restaurants, including some in Louisiana.

According to a statement from Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., malware designed to steal payment card data was found on some restaurants' customer check out systems between March 24 and April 29, 2017.

"The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the (check out) device," the statement from Chipotle's corporate office read. "There is no indication that other customer information was affected."

Locally, restaurants in Metairie, Slidell, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Gonzales, Harahan, Houma, Lafayette and Shreveport were all affected by the data breach.

"During the investigation we removed the malware, and we continue to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance our security measures," Chipotle's corporate office said.

To see which specific restaurants were affected, click here and scroll to the bottom of the page.

