Credit card skimmers found at Metairie gas station

METAIRIE -- Credit card skimmers were found on gas pumps at a Metairie gas station.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, employees at the Circle K at 2209 N. Causeway Boulevard found the skimmers and cameras on two gas pumps on Friday, Oct. 20, and called out police to investigate.

They have been removed, but police are not sure how long they were there.

Authorities are asking for all customers who use that gas tation to check their bank and credit card accounts for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with a complaint is asked to contact JPSO's Economic Crimes Division at 504-364-5300.

