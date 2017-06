A mobile billboard truck sprunk a leak on North Rampart Street Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Steve Wolfram / WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS – Crews spent the afternoon cleaning up a stretch of North Rampart Street after a mobile billboard truck was damaged and began to leak diesel fuel.

Firefighters responded to the scene around noon.

They estimated the truck lost about 50 gallons of diesel during the brief ride down Rampart.

© 2017 WWL-TV