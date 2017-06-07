NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans kept its word and cleaned up a thriving illegal dump site near Clio and Erato streets in Central City after WWLTV reports.

WWLTV focused on the problems in a series of reports this week. Managers at the EC Colley Warehouse brought the problem to our attention after catching a couple of illegal dumpers on camera.

“Very happy that the city kept their word and come to clean this trash up,” Dale Foret said. “Hopefully we can stay on top of it. Hopefully, these people will show some respect to our neighborhood and quit dumping here.”

A spokesperson for Mayor Mitch Landrieu is urging neighbors and businesses to report illegal dumping by calling the city’s 311 service center.

