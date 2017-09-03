Crews contain levee breach in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH – Crews have contained a levee breach near the Phillips Refinery in Alliance that occurred on Friday morning.

Plaquemines Parish officials say the breach was contained early Sunday morning after crews unloaded rocks from a barge that arrived at the breech site on Saturday night.

A second load of rocks will be delivered to the site on Sunday and a third load is expected after. After those rocks are unloaded, crews will cover them with a mixture of mud and clay.

Parish officials say the breach was estimated to be 50-75 feet wide and was caused by a tidal surge. The breach did not pose threat of flooding to the surrounding area, officials say.

© 2017 WWL-TV