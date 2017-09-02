PLAQUEMINES PARISH – Crews have been working to stop a levee breach that occurred on Friday morning near the Phillips 66 Refinery in Alliance that was caused by Hurricane Harvey, Plaquemines Parish officials say.

The location of the breach is on private property and the cause of the breach was due to a tidal surge. The breach is estimated to be 50-75 feet wide.

As of Saturday, parish officials say that crews spent the day filling Hesco baskets and transported them to a landing zone to stage for air operations. A barge carrying rocks arrived at the site and will begin placing them into the breach throughout the night. Parish crews will then evaluate the progress in the morning.

Parish officials say the breach does not pose a threat of flooding to any nearby residences or LA Highway 23.

Plaquemines Parish Government staff and the Plaquemine’s Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively monitoring the situation.

© 2017 WWL-TV