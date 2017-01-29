Crowds gather at City Hall, Armstrong Airport to protest immigration executive order

NEW ORLEANS – Hundreds gathered Sunday across the metro area protesting President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

At least 200 people were in attendance at a protest outside of City Hall in the Central Business District.

Many held signs that read ‘No Ban No Wall’, and others called against a ban on Muslims.

A smaller crowd was also gathered at Louis Armstrong International Airport outside of the arrivals area.

Sunday was the second day of protests against the immigration ban, which was signed Friday. It suspends entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

