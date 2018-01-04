Customers relieved, but still a bit shaky after Capital One issue

Capital One bank

An internal, technical issue is what caused several Capital One customers to see their accounts debited twice for some charges Wednesday, causing some to have negative balances for a while and limited or no use of their cards.



The issue impacted some branch checking accounts in Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Louisiana.



"I was just waiting to see if the problem was really going to be fixed," said customer Michael McKnight. "This morning, when I woke up, it was fixed."



Capital One released a statement Thursday saying that technical issues have been resolved, but some people said they were still shaken.



"Of course," said Carolina Monterroso. "It's a shame that you already made payments and those payments have to return. It's scary."



Eyewitness News talked to a financial expert about what you should do to make sure you have access to money, even if there's an issue at your bank.



"It might only be down for four or five hours, but if I don't have time to take care of that issue immediately, I've got a funding issue," said Michael Rivas, founder of Bienvenue Wealth.



Experts advise that you might want to keep a little extra cash on hand. You can also start using two different cards - one connected to your bank and a separate credit card. You can also sign up for alerts that will let you know when your account doesn't look right.

