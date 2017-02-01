Customers say run away from the Color Buzz Run

NEW ORLEANS, La. - It's a run that promises to blow your mind. However, it's making customers upset because in many cases, they're ultimately having to pay for an event that never ends up happening.

New Jersey, Chicago, Melbourne, Australia and now New Orleans. These are all places where the 'Color Buzz Run' was planned, but cancelled (or re-scheduled indefinitely) without explanation and without refund. It's making some come forward to say how disappointed they are with how the company is handling business.

The 'Color Buzz Run' is advertised as a 5K with foam, bubbles and fun. There's a lot of buzz about it, but for the wrong reasons.

"I feel disappointed that I had to explain to a child that there are people like this," said Savannah Spalding.

Her daughter, 11-year-old Ava, found out for Christmas that she was going to fly to New Orleans with her mom and participate in the fun run. However, after trying to reach organizers for some time and no response, Savannah says she felt like something was up.

“I just wanted to try and figure out where I could pick up my packet because on their website it says you pick up the packet the day before, with your number and t-shirt and all that stuff but it didn’t say where," she said.

Spalding called the event's planned venue hoping for answers. However she was met with bad news.

“The lady at Zephyr Field goes, ‘Oh, that event was cancelled the other day," said Spalding. "And I’m like oh course it was. I just had this feeling that something wasn’t right about it.”

Eyewitness News spoke with ballpark officials who say the 'Color Buzz Run' asked a months ago if they could rent the parking lot. However, race officials, they say, never followed through.

“We contacted them to say, hey you haven’t paid your deposit and it’s coming up on the event," said Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cookie Rojas. "We said the event is in jeopardy of not happening if we don’t have the deposit and shortly thereafter they reached out to us and explained they were cancelling the event.”

Go online and it seems the race has quite an history. The Better Business Bureau in Arizona gives the organization an 'F' and displays comments from angry customers that sound similar to one another, many complaining the company is a joke.

A Facebook page, Color BUZZ 5K SCAM ALERT was created after customers with a similar experience to Spalding's became upset after the race they signed up for canceled abruptly. That page is filled with comments, some which say:

"I'm looking into a class action lawsuit. There are hundreds, probably thousands, of people that have paid good money to participate in the Color BUZZ event and have no hope of seeing their money. Does anyone have any tips or insight to share on how to make a successful class action claim?"

"Does anyone know what one can do this late in the game? I'm from Bakersfield and bought my tickets last February...the event was scheduled for August and then was "rescheduled" and I never heard anything back from them..."

"I have signed up for the run in New Orleans. The run is scheduled for Feb. 4 the race was first scheduled for June but we got an email saying in was being rescheduled. We haven't heard anything about the race being canceled or where to pick up packets."

Other comments written share the same message: that their race was cancelled, were not given a refund, and told people to run away. It's a message Spalding hopes people will listen to.

"Their lack of business ethics are disappointing," she said. "They've had races in the past so I don't understand why they don't just have it? What's the point of scamming people of their money? For me, it's not about the money, I just don't want this happening to other people. I feel bad for my daughter. She was crying off and on about it. She was looking forward to it, so I felt upset for her that she doesn't get to go."

Eyewitness News reached out multiple times to the 'Color Buzz Run' but have yet to hear anything back. If you signed up for the upcoming New Orleans run (which was planned for February 4th, 2017) and feel like something isn't right, you're encouraged to call your Better Business Bureau and file a complaint.

