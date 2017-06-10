Cyclist bare it all for World Naked Bike Ride

NEW ORLEANS – Bikers bared it all in the French Quarter Saturday afternoon.

Cyclists wore little to nothing as they mounted their bikes for the annual “World Naked Bike Ride in New Orleans.”

This year’s theme was “We are not targets” as an effort to increase bike safety awareness.

“We come out to show that we’re vulnerable and make light so that maybe somebody driving will remember that that’s a human being on a bicycle,” Sebren Virgil Strother said. “That’s somebody’s brother, somebody’s sister and not some annoying person.”

The ride ended with a clothing optional after party at Castillo Blanco.

