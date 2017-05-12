DA dismisses remaining rape, voyeurism charges against Uptown plastic surgeon

(Photo: Monteverde, Daniel)

NEW ORLEANS – The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office on Friday filed a notice to dismiss all remaining charges against an Uptown plastic surgeon charged with second-degree rape and video voyeurism.

Dr. Alireza Sadeghi had faced trial based on allegations made by his former wife.

The DA's office declined to comment on the move, as did Sadeghi's attorney. He could face other charges as part of a possible plea deal.

A jury in March found Sadeghi, a breast-reconstruction specialist, not guilty of separate video voyeurism. In that case, he was accused of videotaping his patients, some of whom were nude and unconscious.

