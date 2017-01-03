DA drops charge against investigator accused of impersonating an officer

Photo via Facebook

NEW ORLEANS, La.--The Orleans Parish District Attorney dropped the charge against a former investigator for the Orleans Parish Public Defender's Office Tuesday, after the judge in the case denied prosecutors' request to delay the trial.

Taryn Blume, 26, was charged with impersonating an officer in 2014 after prosecutors allege she led witnesses to believe she was an investigator for the DA, not the defense attorneys in a rape case.

Blume's case was scheduled for trial Tuesday. Prosecutors asked to delay it, but Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier denied that request, as the case has dragged on for more than two years.

DA Leon Cannizzaro dropped the charge against Blume Tuesday instead of moving forward with trial, after a spokesman for his office says they received information, requested 9 months ago, from defense attorneys as recently as Sunday.

The DA can choose to re-indict Blume after reviewing the evidence in the case.

“We are pleased with today’s outcome but know the fight is long from over,” said Orleans Parish Chief Public Defender Derwyn Bunton. “It has not only been a waste of the court’s resources and a threat to Taryn’s livelihood, it continues to be an attack on the administration of justice in New Orleans."

Since the charge was filed, Blume left the public defender's office and is working on her Master's degree in social work at Fordham University in New York.

One of Blume's attorneys said Blume had given her business card to the witnesses, which identified her as an employee of the public defender's office, not the DA's office.

A group of employees and attorneys at the public defender's office marched to support Blume outside the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Tuesday.

