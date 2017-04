(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

PORT ALLEN, La. - A deadly crash involving multiple 18-wheelers completely shut down I-10 just west of Baton Rouge.

According to authorities, one person was killed in the fiery crash that involved multiple 18-wheelers and other vehicles around 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will continue to update as information becomes available.

© 2017 WWL-TV