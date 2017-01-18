In inaugural addresses since George Washington's time, the first words spoken by the newly-sworn in president have often set the tone for his administration and even cemented his place in history.



Take John F. Kennedy, who in his 1961 inaugural address, famously implored Americans to “ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

Ronald Reagan proclaimed that “government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” Eight years later, George H.W. Bush urged a “kinder…and gentler” world. Barack Obama declared it the time to “pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and begin again the work of remaking America.”

On Friday, the nation will swear in a president like none other - Donald Trump - and perhaps hear an inaugural address on Friday unlike any other. Looking back on previous addresses in a special TV marathon will likely show the contrasts.



Beginning Thursday, the Decades TV Network (available on WWL 4.3, Cox Cable Channel 133 and Charter Cable Channel 182) is broadcasting every presidential inauguration speech from 1961 to 2013 in a 48-hour marathon.



The schedule includes JFK’s 1961 address, which kicks off the series on Thursday at 6 a.m. 13 other presidential inaugural addresses follow, from Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon to Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The speeches will be rebroadcast continually until Saturday at 9 a.m.



Inauguration Day Through the Decades, special to be broadcast on Decades TV channel. (Photo: Decades)

Hosted by well-known journalist and documentary producer/host Bill Kurtis, "Inauguration Day Through the Decades" is an unprecedented programming event that begins with a special half-hour edition of Kurtis’ "Through the Decades" program, which will feature trivia and history on each presidential inauguration from Harry Truman's through Barack Obama's.



“It’s the ultimate ‘binge watch,’ but I think it’s historic,” Kurtis said in an interview.



As a young journalist, Kurtis recalled covering Richard Nixon’s 1969 inauguration, and drew similarities to the divided nation which will watch Donald Trump take the oath on Friday.



“People weren’t very happy with him (Nixon). Bombing in Cambodia had started, Vietnam War was yet to be completed and there was a hint of Watergate, some questions that had arrived,” Kurtis said. “We hear about congressmen boycotting Trump. In fact, 235 congressmen did not show up for Nixon’s inaugural. That’s a big chunk to take away from Congress. Also, the protestors alongside Pennsylvania Avenue were so thick that they wouldn’t let him out of the limo so he was held hostage, he said. This is quiet compared to that time.”



Here is the complete schedule of inaugural speeches to be broadcast on Decades:



Thursday, January 19 (all time Central)

6:00 a.m. "Inauguration Day Through the Decades"

6:30 a.m. John F. Kennedy 1961 Inauguration Speech

7:00 a.m. Lyndon B. Johnson 1965 Inauguration Speech

7:30 a.m. Richard Nixon 1969 Inauguration Speech

8:00 a.m. Richard Nixon 1973 Inauguration Speech

8:30 a.m. Jimmy Carter 1977 Inauguration Speech

9:00 a.m. Ronald Reagan 1981 Inauguration Speech

9:30 a.m. Ronald Reagan 1985 Inauguration Speech

10:00 a.m. George H.W. Bush 1989 Inauguration Speech

10:30 a.m. Bill Clinton 1993 Inauguration Speech

11:00 a.m. Bill Clinton 1997 Inauguration Speech

11:30 a.m. George W. Bush 2001 Inauguration Speech

12:00 p.m. George W. Bush 2005 Inauguration Speech

12:30 p.m. Barack Obama 2009 Inauguration Speech

1:00 p.m. Barack Obama 2013 Inauguration Speech



The same schedule will repeat every eight hours, through Saturday morning at 9 a.m.



Decades can be seen over the air on WWL 4.3, on Cox Cable Channel 133 and Charter Cable Channel 182. For more, visit decades.com.

