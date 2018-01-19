Attorneys on Friday drew starkly different portraits of the moment more than a year ago when Ronald Gasser shot and killed former NFL running back Joe McKnight at an intersection in Terrytown.

Assistant District Attorney Seth Shute told jurors during opening statements in 24th Judicial District Court that the evidence does not support the story Gasser told police, that McKnight had lunged into the passenger window of Gasser's sedan during an argument at the corner of Holmes Boulevard and Behrman Highway.

Defense attorney Matthew Goetz, on the other hand, insisted that Gasser was terrified, having been caught up in an argument that began as the two men were driving over the Crescent City Connection.

He said the police were pressured into bringing charges against his client by the racial dynamics of the case. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office let Gasser go free the day of the shooting, and protesters at the time questioned whether that would have been the case if Gasser weren't white and McKnight black.

Goetz said McKnight tried to kill Gasser by cutting him off near the highway on-ramp from Tchoupitoulas Street and that a video recording will show McKnight was the one following Gasser when the cars got off at Gen. DeGaulle Drive.

He said Gasser was at the light at Holmes and Behrman when McKnight drove up on the shoulder in order to stop next to Gasser’s car, got out and started screaming expletives and threats at his client.

“Ronnie believes he’s coming after him,” Goetz said.

Shute, however, told jurors that investigators working through the details of Gasser’s story concluded that it didn’t add up.

They even reenacted the shooting inside of an evidence warehouse using the vehicles involved, which were impounded after the shooting.

For one thing, there were not the gunpowder marks on McKnight that there would have been if McKnight had lunged toward Gasser, as he had told police. Also, the wound in his deltoid muscle did not match those of a man shot while reaching for the shooter.

“His version of events don’t match the physical evidence,” Shute told jurors.

Legal analysts have said the case will largely come down to whether McKnight was in Gasser's car, which would have given Gasser the legal right to defend himself with lethal force.

Goetz told jurors they will hear that McKnight’s blood was inside the Gasser’s car.

Shute told jurors that forensics indicate McKnight simply had his forearms resting on the sill of the car window.

During the jury selection process on Tuesday, Goetz told jurors that state law allows for lethal force if an intruder so much as crosses the threshold to a person's car or home.

The evidence, Goetz said Friday, “clearly shows that Ronnie Gasser isn’t a murderer.”

Goetz said Gasser is a former U.S. Marine trained to defend himself and has only owned two guns. He said his client is not a gun nut or a racist.

“This case is not about race and the evidence will show that,” he said.

The trial is expected to go through next week. Jurors are scheduled to listen to the entirety of Gasser's three statements to investigators, the first of which was 8 1/2 hours long.

After opening statements, Shute played tape of about 10 calls to 911 reporting the shooting to authorities, recordings that provided a raw glimpse into the horror and confusion at the scene.

"Y'all need to get here before this man dies on us!" one caller pleaded.

Another caller screamed, "He done shot somebody! Oh, Jesus. This man out the car waving his gun at somebody."

The prosecution also played a cellphone video showing a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, a U.S. Navy officer and a nurse performing CPR on McKnight after he had been shot as voices shouted, "That man just got out and shot that man! That's wrong!"

One Sheriff's Office deputy who drove Gasser to meet with investigators for his first statement testified Friday that the defendant, unprompted, claimed McKnight had put "a hand" inside the Infiniti when he opened fire.

People sitting among McKnight's group of family and supporters dabbed their eyes with tissue as the recordings played. One woman glanced sternly at Gasser, who stared ahead.

Goetz objected to playing the 911 recordings, saying they amounted to hearsay unless the state summoned the callers to the witness stand. But the judge overruled the objection after Shute established that the audio records were created under the course of normal Sheriff's Office business.

McKnight played ball for John Curtis Christian School, the University of Southern California and the New York Jets. His NFL career was derailed by injuries, and he was eyeing a comeback to the league when he was slain.

