Dental office gives local kids and their families a reason to smile

METAIRIE -- A local dentist's office is giving families a reason to smile. On Saturday, Kool Smiles gave free dental care to children who needed work done.

Treatment ranged from teeth cleanings to extractions and restorative care.

Staff said this year's event served about 50 children (up to 18 years of age) whose family was uninsured or underinsured.

Some parents at the event said with the cost of healthcare these days, getting free dental work done was a huge help.

"I appreciate it so much and I thank the staff for putting this on and letting my kids get their teeth checked out," said Jennifer Osoinach. "It gives me a peace of mind that their teeth are looking good."

Staff said they enjoy doing the event every year.

"It makes you feel good," said Kool Smiles Area Dental Director, Jonathan Gold. "Our mission at Kool Smiles is to provide the world with happy, healthy smiles and so this is one of the ways that we get to do that for our patients. It means a lot for me to see that."

It was the third year for the event.

