Dept. of Public Works continuing catch basin cleaning



NEW ORLEANS – About 70,000 pounds of beads plus junk and dirt are just some of the things workers are finding as they clean out catch basins along St. Charles Avenue between Lee Circle and Poydras.



The effort is a part of the city’s emergency catch basin clean up. The goal is to clean 15,000 in 120 days.



"We've had up to 23 trucks per day,” Dani Galloway, Director for the Department of Public Works, said.



"We've worked seven days a week, sun up to sun down,” Galloway said.



She says despite setbacks such as having to switch from one contractor to another, the city is on track to meet its goal.

"It means, you know, basically that 30 percent of the catch basins have been cleaned,” Galloway said.



That is more than the start of the last year and the cleaning could help reduce flooding in the future.



A home owner who lives near a catch basin by General Taylor and Rocheblave says he has been calling for months to get it cleaned. About two weeks ago crews came out to clean it, however the catch basin is still having drainage issues.



"The water stays there for a certain length of time, when it does rain hard I can't get in and out of my house,” resident Willie Jefferson said.



Jefferson said drainage near his home has improved a little but he thinks the issue is a broken pipe underneath the street.



"We might have about 2-3 feet of water here,” Jefferson said.



As Jefferson waits to find out more, Galloway says over 1,800 catch basins have been repaired since last year and this year, there is a new plan for maintenance.



"Our goal is to get 8,000 cleaned per year, which is almost double from what we have been doing,” Galloway said.



She says in order for the catch basins to stay clean, the public has to help by reporting issues.

"We really need the help of New Orleanians,” Galloway said.

The deadline for the department's goal is the end of the month.



Galloway also noted that another check of catch basins will be done for Mardi Gras debris following the parade season.



