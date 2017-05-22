Desiree Charbonnet expected to announce her candidacy for Mayor today

Former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet is expected to announce her candidacy for Mayor of New Orleans Monday night.

Charbonnet resigned from the bench last month.

She has received nationwide attention for efforts to get repeat drug and prostitution offenders into diversion programs rather than giving them jail time.

Charbonnet is expected to announce her candidacy at 5:30 Monday evening.

So far the mayoral field includes former Civil Court Judge Michael Bagneris, Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell and local developer Frank Scurlock.

Qualifying for the upcoming October election is July 12 through 14.

