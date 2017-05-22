WWL
Close
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

Desiree Charbonnet expected to announce her candidacy for Mayor today

Today former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet is expected to announce her candidacy for Mayor of New Orleans.

WWL 8:38 AM. CDT May 22, 2017

Former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet is expected to announce her candidacy for Mayor of New Orleans Monday night.

Charbonnet resigned from the bench last month.

She has received nationwide attention for efforts to get repeat drug and prostitution offenders into diversion programs rather than giving them jail time.

Charbonnet is expected to announce her candidacy at 5:30 Monday evening.

So far the mayoral field includes former Civil Court Judge Michael Bagneris, Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell and local developer Frank Scurlock.

Qualifying for the upcoming October election is July 12 through 14.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories