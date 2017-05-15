'Desiree Charbonnet for Mayor' organization is formed

Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet. (Photo: Monteverde, Daniel)

NEW ORLEANS – Former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet has not yet said whether she will run for mayor, but it certainly appears she’s laying the groundwork for a campaign.

Last week, the state Board of Ethics received paperwork from the Desiree Charbonnet for Mayor organization, another procedural step toward running for office.

State law prohibits a judge from running for a non-judicial office, and hours before Charbonnet, 48, officially resigned her seat on the bench, she was coy about her intentions.

“I can’t say I’m making an official announcement. I’m still a judge,” she told reporters April 21. Her resignation was effective that night.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu cannot seek reelection since he is term-limited.

Should Charbonnet formally announce her candidacy, she would join a thin field of mayoral hopefuls including former Civil District Court Judge Michael Bagneris, City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell and businessman

Frank Scurlock, whose might best be known for skywriting over the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

While Desiree Charbonnet may not be a household name across the city, her family is prominent thanks in large part to its Treme funeral home and she could pack some powerful support.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Walt Leger III filed paperwork to dissolve Friends of Walt Leger.

He had also been rumored to be seeking the city’s highest elected post.

