DICK'S Sporting Goods Recalls 207K Fitness Gear Resistance Tubes

DICKS'S Sporting Goods recalls Fitness Gear Resistance Tubes (Photo: Custom)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is recalling 207,500 Fitness Gear Resistance Tubes that could break.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has received 12 reports of tubes breaking.

DICKS'S Sporting Goods recalls Fitness Gear Resistance Tubes (Photo: Custom)

The Fitness Gear Resistance Tubes were sold from September 2015 – August 2017 between $15 and $80.

The recall is for the following:

This recall involves Fitness Gear resistance tubes used as upper and lower body workout equipment. The latex tubes were sold in blue, gray, green, orange, purple and red with grey handles. The tubes range in resistance from 5 pounds to 30 pounds and were sold individually and in kits of three, four or five resistance tubes. The resistance level is marked on the black strap between the handle and the tube. The recalled model numbers are: STA00560, STA00561, STA00562, STA00563, STA00564, STA00565, STA00566, STA00567, and STA00568.

You should stop using the tubes immediately and return to the nearest DICK’S Sporting Goods Store. If you have a receipt, you’ll get a full refund but if not, you’ll receive store credit.

© 2017 WFMY-TV