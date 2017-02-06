Do Saints fans ever cheer for the Falcons?

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons talks to Luke McCown #7 of the New Orleans Saints after the game at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The day after a heartbreaking loss for the Atlanta Falcons, Saints fans are still talking about the big game.

Sunday, Atlanta’s team blew a 25-point lead, allowing the Patriots 19 unanswered points in the 4th quarter, losing in overtime.

For Saints fans, the Super Bowl presented an ultimatum; root for the division rival Falcons, or the Patriots, who are still recovering from ‘Deflategate’.

“Not even a little bit, I don’t want to cheer for Atlanta for anything,” said Chase Dixon.

Chase Dixon, a die-hard Saints fan, explained how he endured a barrage of jeering and mockery from his friends and family that are Falcons fans.

“A lot of Atlanta fans were heckling in the process of and really enjoying themselves and might have celebrated a little prematurely,” said Dixon. “And then it got silent really quick in the 4th quarter with about three minutes left.”

For Raschida Thomas the choice to cheer against the Falcons was an easy one.

“I really don’t like the Patriots, but I really can’t stand the Falcons and I didn’t want them to be equal with us as far as having a ring,” she explained. “So we still got them by one.”

Monday social media was overflowing with fans throwing jabs at heartbroken Falcons fans. Even Saints Legend Duece McAllister tweeted “All is right in Saints country.”

And all is right in Louisiana or @Saints country — deuce mcallister (@dmcallister26) February 6, 2017

While a large number of us Saints fans were pulling for a Falcons flop, Ronald Weaver wanted to see them fly.

“I wanted Atlanta to win just for the simple fact that they’ve never won a Super Bowl and for us to be playing them next year in a rivalry game between the Saints and the Falcons, it’ll give us a big boost to beat them next year,” said Weaver.

Still, the night didn’t go in the Falcons favor, and for most Saints we spoke to, that was ok.

“Felt like we won the Super Bowl again,” said Thomas.

