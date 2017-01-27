Doctors see a surge in people with the flu virus in NOLA

Generic flu photo (Photo: WWL-TV)

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, you may want to soon. Doctor’s across the state have noticed a surge of people with the flu over the past few weeks.

As the season is picking up in Louisiana, doctors all across the state are urging people to get the vaccine.

Maggie Zinsel is a college student at Loyola University who has had Type A Flu for the past few weeks.

“I had a really high fever and chills and body aches and head aches,” she said.

Zinsel did not get a flu shot this season, because she said she forgot and never got around to it.

Dr. Fred Lopez, Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the LSU Health Sciences Center, says he’s seeing a number of flu cases.

“The virus seems to be transmitted amongst more people over the last few weeks…. They feel like they’ve just been run over by a car basically,” said Lopez.

Ross Morrel, a pharmacist at Nola Discount in Metairie, says that they are still offering flu shots at his pharmacy.

“Maybe their family members have flu or they heard that the flu is going around, so they are coming to get a shot to cover themselves,” said Morrel.

Morrel says that it’s not a huge spike in people with cases of the flu, but they are seeing a spike since mid-December.

“Now it’s (Flu virus) starting to go around. We’re seeing a few more people come in. But it’s not huge numbers like we had in October,” he said.

Dr. Lopez and Morrel agree that the best way to protect yourself is to get a flu shot.

“Everybody over 6 months of age, should be vaccinated, and that’s the best way you can protect yourself,” said Lopez.

“If you haven’t got a flu shot, it’s not too late. If you’ve not come in contact for now, you could in the next two weeks, and by then you should be fully covered,” said Morrel.

Besides just getting your flu shot, doctors recommend that you stock up on hand sanitizer and hand soap to eliminate the spreading of germs.

“Hand hygiene is very, very important, because all you need to get to get the flu, sometimes you can be close enough to somebody that if they cough or sneeze, those particles of the flu virus can get in your eyes or mouth or nose and cause infection,” said Lopez.

And Morrel agrees that besides getting you flu shot, you must try to prevent germs.

“Keep germs down to a minimum. Hand sanitizer is a good idea,” he said.

It takes two weeks for the flu vaccine to protect you from getting infected.

“Full immunity comes after 2 weeks,” Morrel said.

And if you are infected with the virus, you will be prescribed with the anti-viral medication, Tamiflu. Morrel says that if you are infected, you have to take the medicine within 72 hours of being diagnosed in order for it to be effective. He also recommends cough suppressants and anything over-the-counter to help with mucus relief.

And what a lot of people don’t realize is that the Flu season goes all the way through May.

“We can see infections all the way through May typically, and so it’s not too late to get your vaccine if you haven’t been vaccinated,” Lopez said.

As for the peak of the season, Lopez says that he can’t tell us if we are at the peak, but believes that since they are starting to see more activity, that they are only going to see more.

“Certainly the data, from the last two weeks, seems to show, that the activity is a little more in this area, than it was prior to that. When will it peak? It’s variable,” said Lopez.

As for Zinsel, she’s learned her lesson this year.

“I would say get a flu shot next year because you don’t want to go through that,” she said

Doctors warn that the Flu virus could be especially dangerous for older people and young children, and they are extremely urged to get a Flu shot.

(© 2017 WWL)