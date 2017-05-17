Does your child know what to do if they're lost?

NEW ORLEANS -- Knowing simple information can help your child come home safe in a scary situation like being lost.

Jefferson Parish School System is continuing its investigation into an incident where a 5-year-old old boy was placed on the wrong bus and was then left wandering along the West Bank Expressway.

MORE: 5-year-old found wandering along West Bank Expressway

Luckily, the child knew his mom’s phone number and was able to get help, showing may parents just how important it is to



Melissa Keith's two little boys keep her busy at the park. While she keeps a close eye on her kids, she knows there's always a chance something could happen

"We thought what if he ran the wrong way at the park, what if he ran out the gate and we didn't see him, what if someone grabbed him you know just other things that could happen,” Keith said.

So every night they practice memorizing important facts to keep them safe.

"We have him say our street address, the street name, the city, and state we live in,” Keith said.

Paulette Carter with The Children's Bureau of New Orleans said that's exactly what parents should teach kids in case the unpredictable should happen.

"I think it's important for parents to have those conversations with their kids to talk about in case you get lost, this is what I want you to do,” Carter said.

Carter said to make sure your kids know your first and last name, your phone number and your address. If you're kids are too young to remember the information, you can buy different devices to help.



"There are actually bracelets with GPS in them so if you lose your child you can find them through GPS,” Carter said.

You could also do that the old fashioned way.

"You can write your phone number in their shoe or an article of clothing and let them know if they do get lost, show someone this information,” Carter suggested.

Megan Lowenburg did that for her son during Jazz Fest by making a wristband for him to wear.

"It said 'If lost please call my mom, Megan', and then my phone number. Luckily we didn't need it but just in case, you never know,” Lowenburg said.

Whatever your method, taking these precautions can mean the difference between a stressful situation and a nightmare.

© 2017 WWL-TV