Dogs hit during vehicle chase after robbery suspect now face surgeries

NEW ORLEANS -- Two dogs hit during a vehicle chase are now facing surgeries to recover from their injuries.

Both dogs were hit last week when Gretna police chased a robbery suspect into a Garden District park.

Breesy had surgery Friday, where screws were used to reattach her hip bones to her spine.

Jojo, a 17-year-old dog, now needs hip joint surgery. Veterinarians at MefVet Medical and Cancer Center for Pets had hoped it would stay by manually pushing it back into place, but that hasn't worked.

Click here to donate to the Southern Animal Foundation, a nonprofit for rescues and vet care.

Click here to donate to MedVet.

(© 2017 WWL)