Dogs injured during car chase through neighborhood face painful recovery

NEW ORLEANS – Two dogs seriously injured during a high-speed chase Monday are now facing surgery and a long recovery.

Breesy and JoJo were hit when a burglary suspect who led Gretna police on a high-speed chase ran over the dogs in a Garden District park.

Witnesses said it looked like he ran over the dogs on purpose.

The dogs are now stabilized in the ICU at MedVet Medical and Cancer Centers for Pets in Metairie.

Elderly JoJo is just coming out of sedation after having her hip joint manually pushed back into the socket. Breesy is on pain medication and awaits surgery Friday. Her belly is bright red from all the internal bleeding after the suspect's car ran directly over her. Her pelvic bone has torn away from her spine. Under X-ray guidance with a fluoroscope, it will be realigned and held together with screws.

"When they separate, it's painful,” said MedVet Veterinary Surgeon Dr.

Jennifer Lang. “It can cause a dog to not be able to walk very well, so we have to get those two things put back together."

Experts said they’re facing a challenging recovery.

"It will be a period of rehab for sure,” said MedVet Critical Care Specialist Dr.

Alan Ralph. “So she needs to be going through that process and take it easy for a total of two months to let her spine heal."

The kennel tech who saw the horror unfold will never forget Breesy's pain.

"I've never heard her make those noises before and she was so scared. She was on her back yelling and yelping," recalled Kelly Knezevich, the Southern Animal Foundation worker who was out walking the dogs when they were hit.

Their owners run the nonprofit Southern Animal Foundation and said they were each rescued years ago after living on the streets. While veterinarians are donating time and MedVet is greatly discounting care, the cost could be thousands.

"That's going to have to come out of the money we use to help the citizens of New Orleans, and any of the surrounding areas,” said Elizabeth Sprang, co-owner of the Southern Animal Foundation. “All of the work we do for people who can't afford full-service care, we provide at a discounted rate, so now our own dogs need our help and that's going to come out of our pocket."

Still, despite their advanced ages, she said there was never even a hesitation that the dogs' lives weren't valuable enough to heal them.

Veterinarians are hoping the nerves in Breesy's tail will heal. If not, it will need to be amputated.

Click here to visit the Southern Animal Foundation or here to visit MedVet if you’d like to help.

