Don't forget pets while making evacuation plans
For many people pets are family and of course your pets need to leave with you if you evacuate. While there's probably no evacuation threat this week, you need to make evacuation plans for you and your pets now just in case.
WWLTV 10:11 PM. CDT June 19, 2017
