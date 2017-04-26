Don't get towed: City issues Jazz Fest parking, travel guide

oh no i got a parking ticket.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – With the 2017 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival set to open at the Fair Grounds Race Course on Friday, April 28, the City is reminding the public about the procedures and requirements for selling goods and public parking in the festival’s vicinity. This year’s festival dates are Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30 and Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 7.

GETTING TO JAZZ FEST

The Fair Grounds Race Course is located at 1751 Gentilly Blvd. in a residential part of the city offering restricted parking in surrounding neighborhoods. Festival-goers that are driving to the Fair Grounds are encouraged to bicycle or carpool whenever possible, park in downtown long-term lots and use the shuttle system festival organizers have arranged or to take public transportation.

Additionally, because the Wisner Boulevard Bridge Overpass is closed to the public for construction, festival goers should seek alternate routes when traveling to and from the festival.



Bicycling

Festival attendees planning on riding bicycles to the Fair Grounds are encouraged to utilize the City’s designated bikeways. Click here for a map of the City’s bikeway network.



Bicycle parking is available by the Gentilly Pedestrian Entrance at the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Sauvage Street. Click here for a map of Jazz Fest.



Jazz Fest Express Shuttle Service

Each day of Jazz Fest, Gray Line Tours will operate continuous, round-trip transportation – the Jazz Fest Express – from the Sheraton Hotel, the Gray Line Lighthouse at the Steamboat Natchez Dock (Toulouse Street at the River – next to Jax Brewery) and Wisner Boulevard Lot (5700 Wisner Blvd.) near the intersection of Wisner Boulevard and Filmore Boulevard from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

A special entrance will be used only by Jazz Fest Express vehicles to avoid traffic and bring festival-goers inside the gates of the festival.



Click here for more information or call (504) 569-1401 / 1-800-535-7786.



Taxi and Pedicab Stands

Taxi cab stands are located at the Stallings Playground at the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Lapeyrouse Street, and Fortier Park at the corner of Esplanade Avenue and Mystery Street.



A pedicab stand is located at Esplanade Avenue and Mystery Street across from the taxi cab stand.

Transportation Network Companies

The City anticipates a high volume of ride requests for Transportation Network Companies (TNC) and TNC for-hire vehicles, such as uberX and Lyft, during the festival. In an effort to minimize interruption to Uber and Lyft service and reduce passenger inconvenience, TNC’s will direct passengers and drivers to meet at a location outside of the restricted traffic zones.



RTA

RTA offers bus and streetcar service to stops within walking distance of the Fair Grounds. Click here for more information.



JAZZ FEST PARKING ENFORCEMENT

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking, including blocking hydrants, driveways and sidewalks, or parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop signs. Motorists are reminded to park in the direction of travel on one-way streets, and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets. Motorists are highly encouraged to pay close attention to all posted signage to avoid being ticketed or towed.



The City’s Parking Control Officers will be actively enforcing the following safety violations:

Blocking a fire hydrant ($40 fine)

Parking in a fire lane ($40 fine)

Parking within 15 ft. of a fire hydrant on either side ($40 fine)

Parking within 20 ft. of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign ($40 fine)

Parking on a sidewalk ($40 fine)

Parking on a traveled portion of the roadway ($40 fine)

Parking within 3 ft. of a driveway on either side ($40 fine)

Parking on the neutral ground ($75 fine)

Parking adjacent to the neutral ground ($40 fine)

Parking in freight/loading zone ($40 fine)

Parking in a handicapped zone without proper permit displayed ($500 fine)

Parking at an expired meter ($40 fine)

Parking in a Residential Permit Parking zone without a permit displayed ($75 fine)

Parking in the wrong direction (vehicles must park in the direction of travel on one-way streets, and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets) ($40 fine)

Vehicles with unpaid parking tickets will be booted and/or towed.

Click here for more information on parking or call:

Department of Public Works (Parking enforcement and information), (504) 658-8100 (answered 24 hours)

Information related to Residential Parking Permits, (504) 658-8200

Pay and release of boot, (504) 599-5652

Information on Ticket/Tow Appeals Hearings: (504) 658-8250

Towed vehicles may be retrieved at the N. Claiborne Avenue Auto Impound Lot (400 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70112.) The Auto Impound Lot is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

