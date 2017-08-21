Dozens gather at Ogden Museum for eclipse

NEW ORLEANS – People weathered the August heat to view the partial solar eclipse at the Ogden Museum.

Dozens gathered on the museum’s rooftop for a wide view of the sky over New Orleans as the eclipse passed.

“It's pretty hot, but it's exciting because it's my first time seeing the eclipse,” one attendee said.

Free eclipse viewing glasses offered at the door were gone early, however some made their own projectors and party-goers seemed happy to share with those who didn’t have a pair.

“It's a big community feel that we'll remember for a long time,” another attendee said.

The thermometer read in the low 90’s at noon, but the temperature dropped about two degrees as the eclipse progressed. Then it heated right back up.

And in true New Orleans fashion, some used the eclipse as an excuse to have a good time in the middle of a Monday.

“It's a party and everybody's kinda doing a carryover from Sunday. And the Saints won last night, so why not go anywhere but here?”

Those counting on the next opportunity, the next solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in about 7 years in 2024 and then again in 28 years.

