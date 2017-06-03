Drew Brees' sizable donation raises superfan Jarrius Robertson's GoFundMe to $30K

NEW ORLEANS – Saints Quarterback Dress Brees left a little more than a cheerful note for superfan Jarrius ‘JJ’ Robertson this week.

Brees’ $8,390 donation pushed Robertson’s GoFundMe account, aimed at helping with his medical bills, to more than $30,000.

“Keep inspiring us all, JJ!” read the note with Brees’ donation.

Robertson was discharged from the hospital in May after a successful liver transplant. The 15-year-old lives with bilary atresia, a disease that stunts his growth. This was his second liver transplant.

In May, Jarrius tweeted out that he and Sean Payton are getting the team ready for the season. He also promises fans he'll be back on the sideline this coming season.

