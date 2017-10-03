Drinking game may have preceded LSU fraternity pledge's death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Police reports suggest a Louisiana State University fraternity pledge may have been forced to consume excessive amounts of alcohol during a game or initiation ritual called "Bible Study" on the night before his death.



According to the reports filed in court Monday, "Bible Study" meant Phi Delta Theta pledges had to drink if they incorrectly answered questions about the fraternity during a gathering the night before 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver died.



A witness told police that Gruver was "highly intoxicated" when members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity left him on a couch sometime after midnight on Sept. 14. Around 11 a.m. that morning, members found Gruver still on the couch with a weak pulse and couldn't tell if he was breathing. He died at a hospital later that day.

