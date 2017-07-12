Driver booked with negligent homicide after running stop sign

(Photo: Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, Copyright 2009)

FRANKLINTON -- A Mississippi man was booked for negligent homicide in Louisiana after allegedly running a stop sign and crashing into another driver's pickup truck, ejecting him from the vehicle.

According to Louisiana State Police, 35-year-old Joshua Cole Stinson ran a stop sign at the intersection of LA 25 and LA 438 in Franklinton and crashed into the driver's side of 81-year-old Curtis Simmons pickup truck.

Simmons, a Tylertown Miss. resident, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his truck after colliding with a culvert according to State Police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Stinson, who was wearing his seatbelt, was not injured during the crash according to police.

Police say neither driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the crash. Stinson provided a voluntary breath sample, which shows no alcohol in his system. Blood samples were taken from both drivers to be tested.

Police booked Stinson into the Washington Parish Jail for failure to stop at a stop sign, driving with an expired driver's license and negligent homicide. Stinson was also booked on two failure to appear warrants in Washington Parish.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WWL-TV